IITM Pravartak launches 5 month Agentic AI online certificate course

IITM Pravartak course starts March 31

Agentic AI is shaking up industries like logistics, finance, and software, so skilled pros are in high demand (LinkedIn even lists "Agentic AI Developer" as one of the fastest-growing jobs globally).

The course kicks off March 31, 2026 (₹1.25 lakh plus GST), with perks like early enrolment benefits and optional two-day campus immersion at IIT Madras Research Park.

Finish the program and you'll earn certificates from both IITM Pravartak and IBM (covering AI Agent Building, Generative AI for Business, and Responsible and Ethical Generative AI), giving your resume a serious upgrade for the future of tech.