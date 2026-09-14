Illinois and California families sue Meta over NameTag facial recognition
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is being sued over its unreleased NameTag facial recognition software, which was designed for smart glasses but hasn't launched yet.
Families in Illinois and California filed the lawsuit after reports suggested NameTag could make biometric profiles against faceprints in a database stored on a user's phone.
Lawsuit cites Facebook and Instagram data
The lawsuit claims the underlying data could be pulled from Facebook and Instagram and also calls out Meta's AI tools like Emu, which allegedly used social media data to train itself.
This isn't Meta's first rodeo with privacy issues. Facebook agreed to a $650 million settlement in 2020 over similar data collection.
With more eyes on how Meta handles personal information, especially with new tech like smart glasses, people are waiting to see how the company responds this time.