Imagine a PlayStation controller with no buttons at all
Sony just got a patent for a PlayStation controller that skips physical buttons entirely.
Instead, it uses touchscreens and sensors to pick up taps, swipes, pinches, and gestures.
You can even move or resize the virtual controls to fit your hand and playing style.
The controller can detect if your thumb is resting or pressing
This new controller comes with pressure and heat sensors that may be able to detect if your thumb is just resting or actually pressing.
"Anchors" track finger positions so you can tweak the layout while you play.
Plus, user profiles let you save custom setups—great for different hand sizes or accessibility needs.
Current PS5 DualSense still has real buttons but adds a touchpad
The current PS5 DualSense still has real buttons but adds a touchpad; Nintendo launched the Switch 2 in 2025; the Joy-Con 2 controllers debuted with it.
Nintendo's Joy-Con 2 keeps its buttons but brings optical upgrades.
Sony files tons of patents every year—most don't make it to shelves—but this one could really shake things up if it does!