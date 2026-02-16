India AI Impact Summit starts today: What to expect
The India AI Impact Summit is set for February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Over 200,000 people from more than 100 countries are expected to join in.
The event centers on three big themes—People, Planet, and Progress—covering everything from building skills to making sure AI is used safely and fairly.
Microsoft invests $17.5 billion in India's AI infrastructure
Big names are attending: around 15-20 heads of state, over 50 international ministers, more than 40 CEOs, plus the UN Secretary General.
Microsoft just pledged a massive $17.5 billion to boost India's AI infrastructure—their biggest investment in Asia yet.
Companies like Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google are also ramping up their presence in India to help bring AI into classrooms and businesses.
Innovation challenges and more
There'll be a huge expo with over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries and some exciting innovation challenges—like "AI for ALL" and "AI by HER"—with top prizes of ₹2.5 crore each.
If you're between 13-21 years old, check out YUVAi for a shot at awards up to ₹85 lakh!
The summit wraps up on February 20 with the GPAI Council meeting, where seven thematic working groups will present deliverables, including proposals for an AI Commons, trusted tools, and shared compute infrastructure.