India asks Meta to explain paid child sexual abuse ads
Technology
India has asked Meta to explain how paid ads promoting child sexual abuse appeared on its platforms.
The government isn't buying Meta's usual "third-party content" excuse since these were sponsored posts, and wants clear answers about what steps Meta took after being alerted.
India told Meta pause WhatsApp usernames
Earlier this week, India told Meta to pause WhatsApp's new username feature, worried it could make scams and impersonation easier.
The government reminded WhatsApp about its legal responsibilities and said the rollout should wait until proper consultations are done.