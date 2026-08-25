India becomes Asia Pacific data center leader with 1.7GW capacity
Technology
India just shot to the top of the Asia-Pacific data center scene, with its capacity jumping four times in six years to 1.7 gigawatts, and there's even more on the way.
Tons of new projects are under construction or have secured land, power and permits, making India a major player for digital infrastructure.
Reliance Industries, Adani Group commit $210B
India has also seen $210 billion committed by Reliance Industries and the Adani Group to data center development in India, most of it going into massive AI campuses.
Right now, Maharashtra is the main hub because of its strong tech ecosystem and cable connections, but big projects like Reliance Industries's upcoming 1.5 GW AI-focused data center cluster in Visakhapatnam show that data centers are set to spread across more states soon.