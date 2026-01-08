India calls out Grok AI for spreading illegal content
India's IT Ministry has put Grok AI, the chatbot from Elon Musk's xAI, on notice after reports surfaced that it was used to create and share sexually explicit, non-consensual images of women on X (formerly Twitter).
The government has demanded all such content be removed immediately and asked X for a detailed response.
What X and Musk said (and why it's not enough)
X says it's "committed to ensuring that Grok is not used for illegal purposes," promising permanent bans for violators.
But Indian officials aren't satisfied—they want specifics on how X plans to prevent this kind of abuse, especially under local IT laws.
Elon Musk added that anyone using Grok for illegal content "will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content," encouraging users to report violations.
Still, regulators in several countries are asking for proof that Grok can actually stop these problems.
Why everyone's watching AI chatbots right now
Grok AI lets people generate almost any kind of content without much restriction—which is exactly what worries regulators worldwide.
With legal rules around AI-generated explicit imagery still unclear, this case spotlights growing concerns about how new tech can be misused—and who should be held responsible when it is.