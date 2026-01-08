India calls out Grok AI for spreading illegal content

What X and Musk said (and why it's not enough)

X says it's "committed to ensuring that Grok is not used for illegal purposes," promising permanent bans for violators.

But Indian officials aren't satisfied—they want specifics on how X plans to prevent this kind of abuse, especially under local IT laws.

Elon Musk added that anyone using Grok for illegal content "will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content," encouraging users to report violations.

Still, regulators in several countries are asking for proof that Grok can actually stop these problems.