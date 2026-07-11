Will India ban social media usage for teens?

User impact

Implications for platforms and users

If implemented, the proposed age-based restrictions in India would have a massive impact on the social media landscape. With nearly one billion internet users and Meta's largest user base for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, as well as one of YouTube's biggest audiences, any such move would affect hundreds of millions of people. It would also require platforms to adopt stringent age verification measures, an issue that regulators worldwide are still grappling with.