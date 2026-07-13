India considers tougher cybersecurity rules for smart meters and wearables
India is thinking about making cybersecurity rules tougher for smart gadgets like smart meters and wearables.
This comes after growing worries about security gaps, especially in imported tech from China.
The plan is to build on the current rules for internet-connected CCTV cameras, so more devices will need to meet strict security checks before they can be sold here.
Government seeks similar IoT protections
Since April 1 this year, CCTV cameras in India have needed official security certification, which has kept risky products out of stores.
Now, the government wants similar protections for other popular IoT devices: think fitness bands, home automation gear, health trackers, and even industrial sensors.
With these gadgets everywhere from homes to offices, having consistent security standards could help keep everyone safer online without banning any specific brands or products.