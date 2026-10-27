India DoT mandates active SIMs for WhatsApp and Telegram
Heads up: From January 1, 2027, apps like WhatsApp and Telegram in India will require your registered SIM card to stay active if you want to keep using your account.
This move comes from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and is all about stopping cyber fraud and making sure mobile numbers aren't misused.
Platforms have until December 31, 2026 to get these changes in place.
Web sessions require QR reauthentication
If your registered SIM card gets removed or goes inactive, you might lose access to your chats. This could be tricky for anyone who uses linked devices or keeps their main SIM card in another phone.
Plus, from January 1, 2027, if you use WhatsApp or Telegram on web or desktop, web and desktop sessions will be required to log out every six hours, after which users will need to authenticate again by scanning a QR code with their primary device.
Keep an eye out for updates from the apps as these rules roll out!