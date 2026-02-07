India-EU talks on joining Horizon Europe: What it means
Technology
India and the European Union have started talks that could let Indian researchers join Horizon Europe, the EU's massive €95.5 billion science and innovation program running until 2027 (program period 2021-2027).
If this goes through, Indian universities and scientists could get direct EU funding—and work alongside European teams as equals.
More opportunities for Indian researchers
This is a big deal for anyone into science, tech, or global teamwork.
As EU Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva put it, "Science works best when borders do not get in the way of ideas."
If India joins Horizon Europe, it means more opportunities for young researchers to connect globally and lead projects that actually make a difference.