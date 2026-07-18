India launches demonstration White Rabbit network for Indian Standard Time
India has rolled out a demonstration White Rabbit network, a new system that sends out Indian Standard Time (IST) with highly accurate synchronization.
Launched in Bengaluru by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, this tech is part of the "One Nation, One Time" push and brings together CSIR-NPL, ISRO, and Consumer Affairs.
The goal? To make sure everyone in India runs on exactly the same clock.
Network reduces reliance on foreign timing
This network means sectors like banking, telecom, power grids, transport, and digital governance can now sync up with a tamper-resistant time straight from India's top time authority.
The team even tested sending this signal securely between the Bengaluru laboratory and NSE's Chennai facility.
Joshi pointed out that this move cuts our reliance on foreign timing sources and boosts cybersecurity.
Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare added that the initiative would strengthen consumer confidence, ease business operations and support India's digital transformation.