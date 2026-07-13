India launches NIDAR 2.0 for VEGA-powered drones with 65L+ prize
Technology
India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology just kicked off NIDAR 2.0, a national challenge inviting students to design smart, homegrown drones and flight controllers using VEGA processors (yes, made in India).
There is a prize pool of over ₹65 lakh, plus additional perks like startup incubation, cloud credits, and internships up for grabs.
Two tracks push drone self-reliance
NIDAR 2.0 has two tracks: one for building GPS-free drones that can handle tough jobs like disaster relief or industrial checks, and another for creating flight controllers from Indian-made chips and parts.
The goal? Reduce reliance on foreign tech and boost self-reliance.
Last year saw over 3,000 students join in, showing just how much buzz there is around drone innovation here.