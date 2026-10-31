India launches NVS-03 to bolster NavIC, Narendra Modi hails ISRO
Technology
India just launched its NVS-03 navigation satellite, and Prime Minister Modi is pretty thrilled about it.
The mission, carried out by ISRO at 11.51pm on Friday using the GSLV-F18 rocket, is set to boost India's own NavIC navigation system and help the country rely less on foreign tech.
ISRO launch marks 20th GSLV flight
Modi gave a special shoutout to ISRO scientists for their "The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud," saying this launch will level up navigation services across India.
It's also a big moment for ISRO: this marks the 20th flight of their Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle and pushes forward India's next-gen space tech.