India launches ₹15,000cr AS-HAPS project for 20km surveillance airships
Technology
India just kicked off the AS-HAPS project, aiming to build high-tech airships that float way up, over 20km above ground.
These airships are designed to watch over large areas for months at a time, filling the gap between drones and satellites.
The project has a massive ₹15,000 crore budget and was cleared in February.
Airships to carry cameras radars sensors
These airships will be packed with cameras, radars, and electronic sensors to track activity from afar and send data straight to satellites.
After DRDO successfully tested a prototype in May 2025, Indian aerospace companies are now being considered as partners.
With up to 70% government funding backing R&D, this project is set to boost homegrown tech and make India's defense systems even sharper.