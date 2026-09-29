India Mobile Congress October 7-10 New Delhi focuses on automation
India Mobile Congress (IMC) is back for its 10th edition from October 7-10 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi.
This year's theme, "Scale Without Boundaries," is all about how automation (think robotics, connectivity, and intelligence) is shaking up manufacturing in India.
Expect a deep dive into how tech like 5G and private networks are driving this big shift.
India Mobile Congress expects over 150,000
Over 150,000 people from more than 100 countries are expected to join in, with over 300 exhibitors and partners showing off 1,500+ technology use cases across AI, semiconductors, cybersecurity, and more.
New highlights include Smart Mobility and Stadium Experiences.
The event is also set to connect automation companies with telecom and AI players to spark fresh ideas across industries like electronics, automotive, logistics, and transport.