India moves to draft dedicated artificial intelligence law, MeitY says Technology Jul 03, 2026

India is gearing up to introduce a dedicated law for artificial intelligence, since current rules aren't cutting it with this fast-moving tech.

S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), put it simply: "Probably the time has come now to look at a separate legislation for AI."

The draft is expected soon, and officials say they want to be careful about how they regulate such a complex subject.