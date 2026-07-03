India moves to draft dedicated artificial intelligence law, MeitY says
India is gearing up to introduce a dedicated law for artificial intelligence, since current rules aren't cutting it with this fast-moving tech.
S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), put it simply: "Probably the time has come now to look at a separate legislation for AI."
The draft is expected soon, and officials say they want to be careful about how they regulate such a complex subject.
MeitY questions Telegram and Signal usernames
While working on AI regulation, MeitY is also asking Telegram and Signal about their user name features, which let people chat without sharing phone numbers.
There's extra concern around WhatsApp's upcoming user name option: officials worry it could lead to impersonation or cybercrime.
Meta says privacy will improve, and that it has safeguards in place.