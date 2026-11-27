India needs stronger Himalayan observation and communication networks, experts say
India needs stronger satellite observations, ground sensors and faster communication networks to better predict and respond to landslides in the Himalayas, a big move after landslides can cause dangerous flash floods downstream.
At the seventh World Landslide Forum, experts are focusing on building faster warning systems and making sure communities get alerts in time.
Scientists integrate satellites with local sensors
Just relying on satellite data isn't enough, so scientists are combining it with on-the-ground sensors that fit each region's needs, like tracking water pressure in Munnar or tiny earthquakes in Sikkim.
The plan also includes affordable sensors and getting local communities involved, so everyone's better prepared if disaster strikes.