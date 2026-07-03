India presses Telegram and Signal to explain hidden number protections
Technology
India's government is pressing Telegram and Signal to explain how they protect users who hide their phone numbers.
Officials are worried that these anonymity features could make it easier for scammers to impersonate people or run phishing schemes.
This move follows a similar notice sent to WhatsApp about its new username option.
WhatsApp says usernames not publicly searchable
WhatsApp says its usernames aren't publicly searchable and come with extra privacy layers, like a special "username key," to help keep identities safe.
The government's push for details shows growing concern about how messaging apps handle privacy and prevent misuse.