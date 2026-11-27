India records 12 GenAI course enrollments every minute in 2026
India is diving headfirst into Generative AI learning, with 12 GenAI course enrolments every minute in 2026.
That's double last year's pace on platforms like Coursera and Udemy, showing just how eager Indian learners are to build their AI skills.
AI security 296% agentic workflows 238%
Interest isn't just in the basics: sign-ups for AI security have jumped by 296%, and agentic workflows are up 238%.
Overall, GenAI enrollments rose by 125%, helping drive a big boost in India's overall AI learning scene.
Coursera partners with IIT Bombay
With more students exploring things like large language models and human-AI teamwork, Coursera has teamed up with top Indian universities such as IIT Bombay.
The goal: help shape a world-class AI workforce right here at home.