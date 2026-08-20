India records 18,187 mobile cyberattacks, highest in APAC early 2026
Technology
India faced the highest number of mobile cyberattacks in Asia-Pacific during early 2026, with 18,187 incidents, more than any other country in the region.
Cybercriminals use phishing, fake identities, and malicious apps to trick users into financial fraud or data theft.
APAC mobile threats surge, Taiwan 373%
Mobile threats are rising fast across APAC as more people shop and bank online; Taiwan saw a huge 373% jump, and Sri Lanka saw a 132% year-on-year increase.
But while digital life grows, cybersecurity awareness isn't keeping up: only 32% of Indians recognize these risks, showing there's still work to do on digital safety.