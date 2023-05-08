Technology

Centre makes FM radio mandatory on smartphones: Here's why

Written by Akash Pandey May 08, 2023, 04:28 pm 3 min read

FM radio is a reliable way to deliver updates during emergencies

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has made FM radio mandatory for all smartphones. According to the advisory issued, smartphone manufacturers need to include FM radio as a part of the specifications on the devices, which they sell in our country. The notice has been served to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and the Manufacturers Association for Information Technology (MAIT).

Why does this story matter?

FM radio was one of the primary features of handsets. However, those days are long gone.

In recent years, a significant drop has been noticed in devices with built-in FM radio.

It has affected a large section of the population who relied heavily on FM radio services for updates.

It has also hampered the government's ability to disseminate real-time information during various events.

Built-in FM radio should not be disabled: MeitY

MeitY has issued an advisory to ICEA and MAIT, advising the bodies that the FM radio feature that is built into cell phones should not be deactivated. Furthermore, the feature ought to be added to the gadgets if it isn't already. The ministry claims that FM radio-enabled devices will ensure quick and dependable communication between the government and the masses during national emergencies/calamities.

Radio broadcasting is an effective way to provide timely updates

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which had previously advised enabling FM radio on smartphones, was cited in the advisory statements made by MeitY. Radio broadcasting is an established, reliable, and potent way to provide timely updates to the public about emergencies. Hence, in addition to standalone radio sets/car receivers, there's also a need for FM radio-enabled smartphones for effective communication.

The Centre aims to bridge the digital gap

The latest move from the Government of India will primarily help the citizens living in rural areas, allowing them access to important information and audio entertainment on a regular basis. The goal of the initiative is to make radio services accessible to citizens residing in rural/remote regions across the country where people cannot afford standalone radio sets.

FM radio played a major role during the pandemic

India has an extensive network of FM transmitters, and the network has played a key role in delivering updates/protection guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. It'll continue to serve in the future too. FM radio waves have a wide range and are not prone to interference. Hence, having FM radio connectivity is helpful in getting updates during any kind of emergency.