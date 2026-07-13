India seeks access to Anthropic's Mythos while using other AIs

India is trying to get its hands on Mythos, a powerful AI from Anthropic that can spot hidden bugs in popular software, stuff that usually slips through the cracks.

While talks with the US and private companies are ongoing, Indian teams are using other AI models (with about 60% to 70% of Mythos's skills) to keep things secure for now.

As S Krishnan from the IT Ministry put it, this tech could really help fix issues before they become big problems.