India slips to 64th in global AI adoption, says Microsoft
India's use of generative AI grew a bit last year—up to 15.7% in late 2025 from 14.2% earlier—but it still ranks just 63rd worldwide, according to Microsoft's latest report.
The study points out that the gap between regions leading in AI and those lagging behind is getting wider.
Who's leading the AI race?
The UAE tops the charts with a huge 64% adoption rate among working-age people, followed by Singapore at nearly 61%.
Countries like Norway, Ireland, France, and Spain are also ahead, thanks to early investments in tech and digital skills.
The global picture: North vs South
Globally, generative AI adoption hit 16.3%, but there's a clear split: richer "Global North" countries have an average rate of nearly 25%, while the "Global South" is stuck at just over 14%.
That divide keeps growing each year.
South Korea jumps ahead
South Korea made a big leap from 25th to 18th place (now at a solid 30.7%), helped by government support and the viral trend of Ghibli-style images generated by AI—even prompting OpenAI to open an office in Seoul.
Meanwhile, the US slipped down to 24th place with a rate of just over 28%.