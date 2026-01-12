Next Article
ISRO's PSLV-C62 mission doesn't make it to orbit
Technology
ISRO hit a rough patch on Monday as its PSLV-C62 rocket failed to reach orbit, just 10 minutes after launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
Sadly, all 15 satellites onboard—including India's EOS-N1 and eight satellites from foreign countries—were lost.
What went wrong and what's next?
According to ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, the rocket's path went off track due to issues during the third stage.
This is actually ISRO's second back-to-back PSLV setback, following a similar failure last May.
A Failure Analysis Committee is now on the job to figure out exactly what happened and help get future missions back on course.