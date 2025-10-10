India to launch homegrown AI model by end of 2025
India just announced it'll launch its first homegrown large language AI model by the end of 2025.
Announced at a pre-summit event in New Delhi, this project aims to create an AI that actually understands Indian languages and culture—so we're not stuck relying on foreign tech.
Collaboration between government and private companies
This isn't a solo mission. The government is teaming up with private companies, offering grants and computing power while industry experts bring their skills.
The goal? Make sure universities, startups, and government offices across India can access and use this new AI.
Eight projects under MeitY are working on foundational models
Eight projects under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) are working on foundational models that put trustworthiness, affordability, and local context first—instead of just chasing big numbers or global hype.
First version will have about 2 billion parameters
The first version will have about two billion parameters—not the biggest out there, but it's being designed to handle India's massive mix of languages and cultures with accuracy and safety.
That makes it pretty unique compared to global options.