India to launch homegrown AI model by end of 2025

India just announced it'll launch its first homegrown large language AI model by the end of 2025. Announced at a pre-summit event in New Delhi, this project aims to create an AI that actually understands Indian languages and culture—so we're not stuck relying on foreign tech.

Collaboration between government and private companies This isn't a solo mission. The government is teaming up with private companies, offering grants and computing power while industry experts bring their skills.

The goal? Make sure universities, startups, and government offices across India can access and use this new AI.

Eight projects under MeitY are working on foundational models Eight projects under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) are working on foundational models that put trustworthiness, affordability, and local context first—instead of just chasing big numbers or global hype.