India to share its AI models with Global South

India's AI Mission is all about innovation for real-world needs. Projects like AI Kosh (with 400+ multilingual datasets), Mission Bhashini, and Anuvadini are helping tech understand regional dialects—not just big languages. The government is also digitizing traditional knowledge like Ayurvedic texts so researchers everywhere can access them.

India aims to connect billions of non-English speakers worldwide

India brings together universities, industry, and government to build tech that works for everyone—not just a select few.

Leaders want to unlock old archives (like All India Radio broadcasts) and shift from "Make in India" to "Made in India for India."

Plus, by supporting internet domain names in every official language, India aims to connect billions of non-English speakers worldwide with smarter tools and better access.