India to share its AI models with Global South
India just announced it's making its artificial intelligence (AI) models available to countries across the Global South.
This move, revealed at FICCI's Bhashantara 2025 conference, comes after discussions with UN officials who expressed interest in India's teamwork-driven approach to building AI—especially for multilingual and low-resource communities.
India's AI mission focuses on real-world needs
India's AI Mission is all about innovation for real-world needs. Projects like AI Kosh (with 400+ multilingual datasets), Mission Bhashini, and Anuvadini are helping tech understand regional dialects—not just big languages.
The government is also digitizing traditional knowledge like Ayurvedic texts so researchers everywhere can access them.
India aims to connect billions of non-English speakers worldwide
India brings together universities, industry, and government to build tech that works for everyone—not just a select few.
Leaders want to unlock old archives (like All India Radio broadcasts) and shift from "Make in India" to "Made in India for India."
Plus, by supporting internet domain names in every official language, India aims to connect billions of non-English speakers worldwide with smarter tools and better access.