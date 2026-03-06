India unveils 1st drone that can fly and dive underwater

The company is led by founder and CEO Gouthami TS

Avataar isn't just cool; it's practical. It's passed real-world tests and can help keep ports and harbors safe by spotting threats above and below water, plus inspecting underwater structures.

Made from rust-resistant carbon fiber and using sonar-like technology for 3-D mapping, it will boost the Navy and Coast Guard's surveillance game.

