India unveils 1st drone that can fly and dive underwater
Technology
India has unveiled Avataar, its first drone that can fly and dive underwater.
Built by Bengaluru startup AquaAirX with funding from Zerodha's Rainmatter, Avataar stands out because it works both in the sky and below the surface, a big step for Indian tech.
The company is led by founder and CEO Gouthami TS
Avataar isn't just cool; it's practical. It's passed real-world tests and can help keep ports and harbors safe by spotting threats above and below water, plus inspecting underwater structures.
Made from rust-resistant carbon fiber and using sonar-like technology for 3-D mapping, it will boost the Navy and Coast Guard's surveillance game.
