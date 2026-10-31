India unveils DEPA to enable secure collaboration for AI training
India just rolled out a new playbook for AI called the Handbook on Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) for AI Training.
The idea? Make it easier for organizations to share data securely for AI training, while protecting privacy, intellectual property and institutional control.
The government hopes this move will help teams work together more smoothly, enabling trusted data collaboration at scale and unlocking access to large-scale datasets for AI training.
DEPA balances data access and control
DEPA is all about balancing access and control. It lets AI models tap into useful data while making sure institutions keep their rights and privacy intact.
There are built-in checks, like contracts and tracking tools, to show where data comes from and how it's used.
As Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Ajay Kumar Sood put it, this should build trust between partners and push scientific progress forward.
Sharad Sharma, co-founder of the iSPIRT Foundation, described the launch as a significant milestone for India's data economy, comparing it with the announcement of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in February 2016.