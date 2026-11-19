Indian AI research organisation to launch Samvit business AI platform
The Indian AI Research Organisation is about to roll out Samvit, a new AI platform built for big and midsize companies.
Launching in the next few months, Samvit promises accurate, secure data answers using a blend of neuro-symbolic AI and a knowledge graph: basically, it's designed to help businesses make smarter decisions without risking their data.
Samvit launching from GIFT City Gujarat
Samvit will launch from GIFT City in Gujarat and will run directly on NVIDIA and AMD hardware, so companies can keep everything on-site instead of relying on cloud-based models like most current AIs.
Chairman Ajai Chowdhry points out that 99% of corporates still haven't adopted AI, so there's a huge gap Samvit hopes to fill.
The organization is also expanding into health and drug discovery research by tapping into global expertise, aiming to boost India's overall AI game.