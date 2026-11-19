Samvit will launch from GIFT City in Gujarat and will run directly on NVIDIA and AMD hardware, so companies can keep everything on-site instead of relying on cloud-based models like most current AIs.

Chairman Ajai Chowdhry points out that 99% of corporates still haven't adopted AI, so there's a huge gap Samvit hopes to fill.

The organization is also expanding into health and drug discovery research by tapping into global expertise, aiming to boost India's overall AI game.