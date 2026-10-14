Indian embassy in Jakarta launches Dewi AI avatar for Indonesia
Technology
The Indian embassy in Jakarta just launched Dewi, an AI-powered avatar designed to bring updates on Indian culture, travel, scholarships, business, investment opportunities, and consular services closer to people in Indonesia.
The launch was timed with Navaratri and Durga Puja, adding a festive touch.
Dewi highlights cultural blend and unity
Dewi is the embassy's new AI face, highlighting a blend of cultures and the embassy's push for unity.