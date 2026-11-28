Indian firms' AI agent access raises ownership and security risks
Indian firms are letting AI agents handle more tasks, but giving them broad access is opening up fresh security risks.
Since these systems often don't have clear owners, it's getting harder to keep track of who's doing what, making it easier for hackers to slip in unnoticed.
Breaches at 1Password and Todoist
Just this week, password manager 1Password had a scare when a hacker got into an employee's GitHub account and injected malicious code, exposing some customer names and emails (but not vaults).
A day earlier, Todoist faced a similar breach.
These incidents are a wake-up call: companies need stronger ways to monitor and control what their AI agents can access.