Indian government and Meta launch 'Scam Se Bacho' microdrama
The Indian government and Meta have dropped a new microdrama series, Scam Se Bacho, to help people spot and avoid online scams: think fake job offers, investment traps, and those sneaky digital arrest cons.
The show is rolling out first on Instagram before heading to Prasar Bharati's Waves OTT.
They're also reminding everyone: double-check what you see online and report cybercrimes at 1930.
SEBI I4C back 'Scam Se Bacho'
This series builds on earlier Scam Se Bacho efforts backed by big names like SEBI and I4C.
Prasar Bharati's CEO Gaurav Dwivedi hopes it sparks fresh storytelling from creators, while SEBI Executive Director Sanjay C Purao says it fits right in with their push for smarter investing.
Plus, Meta's adding a comic strip on its platforms to make scam awareness even more accessible.