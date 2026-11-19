The Indian government and Meta have dropped a new microdrama series, Scam Se Bacho, to help people spot and avoid online scams: think fake job offers, investment traps, and those sneaky digital arrest cons.

The show is rolling out first on Instagram before heading to Prasar Bharati's Waves OTT.

They're also reminding everyone: double-check what you see online and report cybercrimes at 1930.