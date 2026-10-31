Indian review finds PM2.5 raises type 2 diabetes risk 10-16%
Turns out, breathing in polluted air isn't just bad for your lungs: it can mess with your blood sugar and bones too.
A new review led by Indian researchers found that long-term exposure to fine particles (PM2.5) bumps up your risk of type 2 diabetes by 10% to 16%.
That's based on data from more than 200 million participant observations worldwide.
South Korea study finds marrow damage
Another study from South Korea showed that the same air pollution can damage bone marrow stem cells in diabetic mice, where pollution made bone marrow stem cells age faster and work poorly, with damage linked to an inflammation "switch" in the lungs.
With about 10.1 crore Indians living with diabetes in India (and city air often way above safe levels), experts say tackling air pollution should be part of public health plans to fight metabolic diseases.