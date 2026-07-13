Indian smartphone buyers now prioritize durability amid longer upgrade cycles
Indian smartphone users are now putting durability front and center when picking a new phone, thanks to longer upgrade cycles and rising prices.
According to Corning's recent study, 61% of consumers say durability claims influence their purchases, with drop protection (52%) and scratch resistance (48%) being top priorities.
Nobody wants a cracked screen these days.
Premium mid-range and flagship segments grow
This focus on toughness is pushing more people toward premium mid-range and flagship phones, with those segments growing by nearly one-third.
Interestingly, 74% of folks said they'd happily pay extra for advanced durability and optical performance features in smartphone covers.
With phones being our go-to for work, play, and everything in between, it makes sense that we want them to last, and look good doing it.