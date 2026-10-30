Indian startup Origin builds OG-1 for sanding priming and painting
Technology
Origin, an Indian startup, has built OG-1, an AI-powered robot designed to handle sanding, priming, and painting at construction sites.
Origin's CEO says the goal is to boost efficiency and precision by automating work that usually takes a three-person crew.
Pilot tests are already running at several sites to show what OG-1 can do.
OG-1 could cut construction labor costs
OG-1 could make construction faster and cut labor costs by taking over repetitive tasks. Its accuracy might also improve build quality overall.
While there are challenges like initial costs and training needs, Origin's CEO believes technology like this will let humans focus more on supervision and quality control as AI takes on even bigger roles in the future.