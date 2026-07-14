India's Cert-In develops open-source AI sandbox for public-sector cybersecurity testing
India's Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) has developed a new sandbox platform, built with open-source AI. It is designed to spot cybersecurity gaps in public-sector systems, especially useful since some advanced global AI tools are restricted right now.
MeitY Secretary S Krishnan called it a step toward creating a secure space for future access to international AI models.
India cyberattacks double to 2.9 million
The sandbox lets teams safely test software and apps without risking the rest of the system, a big deal as cyberattacks in India have doubled from 1.4 million in FY2022 to 2.9 million in FY2026.
Cert-In is working closely with public financial companies to protect critical infrastructure, and officials say stronger frameworks and better information sharing are key as threats keep rising.