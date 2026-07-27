India's CERT-In issues high-severity Chrome warning for Windows macOS Linux
Technology
Heads up, Chrome users!
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) just dropped a high-severity warning for anyone using Google Chrome on Windows, macOS, or Linux.
They've found some pretty serious security flaws that could let hackers sneak in and steal your data or trick you with phishing attacks.
Update Chrome under Settings about
If your Chrome is older than version 150.0.7871.181 or 150.0.7871.182 on Windows or macOS, or 150.0.7871.181 on Linux, you're especially vulnerable to bugs like type confusion and buffer overflow: basically, stuff that makes it easier for attackers to mess with your browser.
To keep things secure, update Chrome ASAP by heading to Settings > About > Update Chrome.
Don't wait: getting the latest version is your best defense!