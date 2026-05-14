India's Chandrayaan-2 finds strong evidence of lunar south pole ice Technology May 14, 2026

Big news from space: India's Chandrayaan-2 mission has found strong evidence of underground water ice near the Moon's south pole.

Using its radar, the orbiter studied nine craters that never see sunlight, and four of them showed strong evidence of buried water ice.

These spots get so cold (down to minus 248 degrees Celsius!) that ancient water from comets and volcanoes can stick around for billions of years.