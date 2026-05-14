India's Chandrayaan-2 finds strong evidence of lunar south pole ice
Big news from space: India's Chandrayaan-2 mission has found strong evidence of underground water ice near the Moon's south pole.
Using its radar, the orbiter studied nine craters that never see sunlight, and four of them showed strong evidence of buried water ice.
These spots get so cold (down to minus 248 degrees Celsius!) that ancient water from comets and volcanoes can stick around for billions of years.
Faustini F2 ice could support missions
Scientists found strong signs of buried ice, especially in a crater called F2 inside Faustini.
This is a big deal because water ice could be turned into drinking water, oxygen, or even rocket fuel, making future Moon missions way more doable.
No wonder India, NASA, and China are all eyeing the south pole for their next big lunar adventures.