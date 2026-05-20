India's Chandrayaan-3 hop reveals lunar subsurface clues near south pole

Vikram uncovers 3cm fresher soil

When Vikram landed again, it got to check out a different patch of lunar soil at Shiv Shakti Point.

Turns out, the top layer is soft and kind of fluffy, but dig just a bit deeper and things get much denser with different material.

The hop even blew away 3cm of surface dust, exposing fresher material underneath.

These findings could really help future missions (like NASA's Artemis program) figure out how to safely land, drill, or even set up camp on the Moon's south pole.