India's Chandrayaan-4 to land near 'Shiv Shakti Point'

Mission will bring back moon samples for 1st time

Chandrayaan-4 will launch in two phases with several modules teaming up in Earth's orbit before heading lunar-side.

The plan: a lander touches down, scoops up about 2kg of moon dirt and drills below the surface for more samples.

Then, another module blasts off from the Moon, hands over the precious cargo in lunar orbit, and sends it back to Earth for a splashdown in the ocean.