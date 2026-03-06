India's culture portal gets a major upgrade with AI chatbot
Technology
The Indian Culture portal, first launched in 2019, has had a major glow-up.
Now featuring 'Bharti,' an AI chatbot, the site makes it way easier to dive into India's rich culture—think virtual tours of historic sites and curated collections on everything from epic battles to classical dances.
The big goal? Making cultural heritage accessible for everyone.
Bharti speaks 22 Indian languages
Bharti is integrated with the Bhashini platform, so you can ask questions in 22 Indian languages—super handy if English isn't your thing.
Plus, you get cool 3D walkthroughs and immersive 360° virtual tours of monuments.
The new design also loads faster and works smoothly across desktops, tablets, and smartphones, even during peak hours—no app download needed!