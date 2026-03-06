India's culture portal gets a major upgrade with AI chatbot

Bharti speaks 22 Indian languages

Bharti is integrated with the Bhashini platform, so you can ask questions in 22 Indian languages—super handy if English isn't your thing.

Plus, you get cool 3D walkthroughs and immersive 360° virtual tours of monuments.

The new design also loads faster and works smoothly across desktops, tablets, and smartphones, even during peak hours—no app download needed!