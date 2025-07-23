India's deep-sea exploration mission takes a giant leap forward

Matsya-6000 can withstand crushing ocean depths

Matsya-6000 isn't just another submarine—it's built from super-strong titanium and packed with life support, navigation tools, robotic arms, and cameras so it can handle crushing pressures for up to 12 hours.

The welding itself was a first for India using ISRO's Electron Beam Welding tech—after almost 700 test welds!

This brings India closer to unlocking new ocean research and resources.