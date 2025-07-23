Next Article
India's deep-sea exploration mission takes a giant leap forward
India just pulled off a big step in its deep ocean exploration journey: the crew pod for Matsya-6000, a high-tech submersible, has been successfully welded.
Built by NIOT, this pod is planned to take three scientists 6,000 meters below the sea—think of it as India's ticket to exploring the ocean's most mysterious depths.
Matsya-6000 can withstand crushing ocean depths
Matsya-6000 isn't just another submarine—it's built from super-strong titanium and packed with life support, navigation tools, robotic arms, and cameras so it can handle crushing pressures for up to 12 hours.
The welding itself was a first for India using ISRO's Electron Beam Welding tech—after almost 700 test welds!
This brings India closer to unlocking new ocean research and resources.