Instagram introduces new protections for kid-focused content

Now, if an account has been blocked by teens or flagged as suspicious, it'll have a harder time interacting with kid-focused pages—think fewer recommendations and less search visibility. Users will also get nudges to check their privacy settings.

Meta's efforts to make Instagram safer for kids

Since early 2025, Meta has deleted nearly 135,000 accounts for posting sexual comments on child content—and wiped out another half-million linked profiles across Facebook and Insta.

For teens, Instagram now shows account ages in chats and makes blocking/reporting easier.

Plus, most users keep the nudity protection filter on (99%!), with over 40% of blurred DMs staying hidden.

All part of making the platform a safer space for everyone—especially kids and teens.