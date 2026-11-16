India's DPDP rules starting May 13, 2027 spur cybersecurity hiring
India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) rules kick in on May 13, 2027, and they're already shaking up the job market.
Companies are scrambling to strengthen their data security to meet these strict new standards, which means cybersecurity pros are suddenly in high demand.
The move from just talking about privacy to actually enforcing it is turning into real career opportunities.
DPDP requires 72-hour breach reporting
The DPDP Act brings some serious consequences: up to ₹250 crore fines for weak security and ₹200 crore if breaches aren't reported within 72 hours.
Companies have to let both users and authorities know quickly if something goes wrong.
There's also a big push for tougher safeguards like encryption and tight access controls, and even if a third-party vendor messes up, the main company is still on the hook.
All of this adds up to more focus (and jobs) in cybersecurity across India.