Hackers have started using fake apps from outside the Google Playstore to grab sensitive details like your UPI PIN by abusing permissions such as "display over other apps."

Now, NPCI and payment app providers are pushing for tighter controls on these sideloaded apps.

They have flagged the issue with Google, with Vishwas Patel, chairman of Payments Council of India (PCI), saying, "This is an App world issue. Feedback has gone to Google from many in the app ecosystem and we believe that Google is doing whatever it can to minimize frauds from malicious, sideloading third-party applications on the Android operating system."