Infinix Smart 10 arrives in India, priced at ₹6,799

Infinix just dropped its new Smart 10 smartphone in India, priced at ₹6,799 for the 4GB + 64GB option. Promising up to four years of smooth use and built with IP64 dust and splash resistance, it's set to hit Flipkart and offline stores from August 2.

HD+ display, Unsdicsel chip, dual cameras You get a big 6.67-inch HD+ display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 700 nits brightness.

Inside, there's an octa-core Unisoc chip, options for up to 4GB RAM and expandable storage (up to 2TB).

The dual rear cameras (8MP main) and an 8MP selfie camera both support crisp-looking 2K video.

Android 15, 5,000mAh battery, dual speakers The Smart 10 packs a solid 5,000mAh battery with fast charging.

It runs Android 15 with XOS15 on top—so you get handy AI features like voice assistant and UltraLink (which lets you make calls even without regular network coverage).

Dual DTS speakers round out the package for better audio.