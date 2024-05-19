Next Article

Scientists create app to annoy users into reducing smartphone usage

By Akash Pandey 12:50 pm May 19, 202412:50 pm

What's the story Scientists have developed a novel application, InteractOut, with the aim of reducing excessive smartphone usage. The app operates by subtly interfering with the swiping and tapping inputs on phone screens, making devices progressively more frustrating to use; thereby minimizing screen time. Presented at the Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems, this unique approach was found to be 16% more effective than traditional lockout apps in reducing screen times.

Unique strategy

A less disruptive approach to screen time reduction?

Anhong Guo, a co-author of the study and assistant professor at the University of Michigan, explained that traditional lockout apps can be disruptive. He stated, "If someone is in the middle of an important task or a game, they'll scramble to skip through the screen timer." Guo added that users often forget about time limits and end up spending more time on their phones than intended. InteractOut aims to address this issue by making phone usage gradually more annoying.

App functionality

How InteractOut works to reduce screen time

InteractOut operates by adding delays to taps and other inputs, and offsetting location of these inputs. This results in a mismatch between where users tap on their screens and what their phones detect. The app was tested on over 40 participants for two weeks, followed by a two-week trial with a traditional lockout app, setting one-hour screen timer. Data showed that around 62% of participants allowed InteractOut to run the entire day, while only 36% kept their timed lockouts on.

Responsiveness

The app does have some limitations

InteractOut's method is a bit evil, but it certainly gives results. Smartphone addiction, particularly among children, is a serious issue. Therefore, more research into effective methods to address it is crucial. However, Guo noted that InteractOut has its limitations. He pointed out that certain apps, like those for video, require very few interactions, making these interventions less effective. Despite this, he considered the development of InteractOut a promising start in curbing excessive smartphone usage.