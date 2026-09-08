Instagram creators face suspensions and extortion from fake copyright claims
Instagram creators are getting hit by a long-running scam where fake copyright complaints lead to sudden account suspensions.
Scammers take advantage of Meta's system, then reach out on apps like Telegram and demand money to withdraw copyright strikes; in one case, a claimant asked for $900 (£668).
Olly, who runs "Lost in Time History," ended up paying $50 in crypto just to get his page back.
Meta promises protections after appeals delays
Meta's appeal process can drag on for weeks, which means lost income and a lot of stress for creators.
As Olly put it, waiting wasn't really an option: Olly said Meta's process could take weeks and had previously cost him thousands in lost income.
Many others have called out Meta for not verifying claims better or supporting users quickly enough.
After media attention, Meta promised extra protections and said it's working to fight these scams.