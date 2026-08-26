Instagram launches 'First Draft' to assemble Reels in seconds
Technology
Instagram just dropped a new tool called "First Draft" that helps you put together Reels in seconds.
It automatically trims your clips, removes pauses, and creates a quick draft designed to be easier for people with limited editing experience.
The goal? To save you time and make video creation less intimidating, especially if you're new to editing software.
First draft available to iPhone users
Right now, "First Draft" is only available for iPhone users. You can try it out while recording or after picking clips from your Reels gallery, then tweak the draft before posting.
This launch comes as Instagram's parent company Meta faces questions about social media's impact on young people, so it's clear they're focusing on making creative tools more user-friendly.